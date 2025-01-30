ITC Hotels' market debut: Promising future despite bumpy start?
Summary
- The stock may have plunged more than 30% on listing, but beneath the volatility lies a powerhouse with no debt, ₹1,500 crore in cash reserves, and an ambitious expansion plan. Does it have the makings of a shrewd investment?
Shares of ITC Hotels made their much-anticipated debut on the stock exchanges on 29 January following its demerger from parent company ITC Ltd. The listing proved to be turbulent, as the stock opened at ₹188 on the BSE and ₹180 on the NSE—more than 30% lower than its discovered price of ₹260-270. Shortly after listing, the stock slipped further, hitting a low of ₹172 on the NSE and ₹178.60 on the BSE – a 5.5% drop that caused it to touch the lower circuit.