ITC Hotels' market debut: Promising future despite bumpy start?

Shares of ITC Hotels made their much-anticipated debut on the stock exchanges on 29 January following its demerger from parent company ITC Ltd. The listing proved to be turbulent, as the stock opened at ₹188 on the BSE and ₹180 on the NSE—more than 30% lower than its discovered price of ₹260-270. Shortly after listing, the stock slipped further, hitting a low of ₹172 on the NSE and ₹178.60 on the BSE – a 5.5% drop that caused it to touch the lower circuit.