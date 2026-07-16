ITC Hotels Q1 Results: PAT jumps 35% to ₹180 crore, revenue grows 15% YoY; announces acquisition of GHK Hospitality

ITC Hotels on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹180.2 crore for the first quarter of FY27, registering a growth of 35.5% from ₹133.10 crore in the year-ago period.
The company’s revenue from operations in Q1FY27 grew 14.8% to ₹936.02 crore from ₹815.54 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
At the operating level, ITC Hotels’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter increased 19.6% to ₹292.3 crore from ₹244.5 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 31.2% from 30%, YoY.
The company’s hotels segment clocked a revenue growth of 10% YoY to ₹881.06 crore, while the segment’s EBIT rose 22.8% YoY to ₹176.54 crore.
Branded Residences segment reported a revenue of ₹37.77 crore, with an EBIT of ₹13.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026.
In a separate regulatory filing, ITC Hotels announced the acquisition of a 100% stake in GHK Hospitality & Infrastructures Limited at an enterprise value of ₹155 crores on a cash-free, debt-free basis.
The investment in GHK shall be made through primary subscription and secondary purchase of equity shares of GHK.
GHK is a public limited company having its registered office in Ahmedabad, India. It is engaged in the hospitality business and owns a hotel named, ‘Welcomhotel Ahmedabad’ with 130 keys.
“The transaction would allow the Company to expand its owned asset portfolio in Ahmedabad across all market segments through an established hotel (currently operated by the Company under an Operating Services Agreement). This value-accretive acquisition provides an opportunity to the Company to capitalize on Ahmedabad’s diversified year-round demand,” ITC Hotels said.
The acquisition of GHK Hospitality & Infrastructures shares is expected to be completed within Q2FY27, it added.
GHK Hospitality’s turnover in FY26 grew 12.6% to ₹35.16 crore from ₹31.23 crore in FY25.
ITC Hotels share price declined sharply after the announcement of Q1 results and acquisition. The stock fell as much as 5.28% to ₹173.80 apiece on the BSE.
At 2:30 PM, ITC Hotels share price was trading 4.71% lower at ₹174.85 apiece on the BSE.
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