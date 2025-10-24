Mint Market
ITC Hotels Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 74% to ₹133 crore, revenue grows 7% YoY

ITC Hotels Q2 Results: The company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY26 grew 8% to 839.48 crore from 777.95 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Ankit Gohel
Updated24 Oct 2025, 02:52 PM IST
ITC Hotels reported a consolidated net profit of 132.77 crore in the second quarter of FY26, recording a growth of 74% from 76.17 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY26 grew 8% to 839.48 crore from 777.95 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of ITC Hotels during the quarter ended September 2025 increased 15.7% to 245.7 crore from 212.4 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 200 basis points (bps) to 29.3% from 27.3%, YoY.

ITC Hotels was demerger from its parent ITC Ltd in January this year. ITC Hotels operates hotels and real estate businesses. Here are the segment-wise results of ITC Hotels.

Hotels Segment

The hotels segment of the company reported a revenue of 822.80 crore in Q2FY26, up 7.76% from 763.48 crore in Q2FY25. In the previous quarter ending June 2025, the segment’s revenue was 800.57 crore.

Real Estate Segment

ITC Hotels’ real estate segment has not reported any revenue during the quarter.

The Group is constructing super premium branded residences in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The revenue shall be recognized upon completion of the sale of the same, ITC Hotels said.

ITC Hotels reported other income of 10.68 crore.

ITC Hotels Share Price Performance

ITC Hotels share price has fallen 2% in one month and has declined 9% in three months. The stock has rallied 12% in the past six months.

At 2:50 PM, ITC Hotels share price was trading 0.54% lower at 219.55 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ITC Hotels
