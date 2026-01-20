ITC Hotels Q3 results: Net profit rises 9.4% to ₹235 crore; revenue jumps 21% YoY

Published20 Jan 2026, 02:13 PM IST
ITC Hotels Q3 results: ITC Hotels on Tuesday reported 9.4% rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December at 235 crore. The company, which listed on the stock exchanges post its demerger from ITC Ltd last year, had posted a net profit of 214.97 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) comparison, net profit surged by 77% from 214.97 crore.

During Q3, the company's revenue from operations stood at 1,230.68 crore, up 21% during the quarter under review as against 1,015.40 crore in the year-ago period. In comparison, revenue increased by 47.1% from 1,004.51 crore.

Total expenses also rose 10.6% to 714.64 crore from 646.20 crore in the corresponding October-December quarter of last year.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at 467 crore, while EBITDA margin for the quarter expanded to 38% from 29.2% in the year-ago period.

Segment-wise results

ITC Hotels’ hotel segment revenue grew 13.76% to 1,132.51 crore, up from 995.49 crore year-over-year. The EBIT for the hotels segment increased by 22.96% to 336.79 crore, compared to 273.88 crore in the previous year.

In the December quarter, ITC Hotels’ revenue from the Real Estate segment amounted to 81.51 crore, with the segment's EBIT reaching 26.45 crore.

ITC Hotels share price today

ITC Hotels share price today opened at 186.20 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 186.70, and an intraday low of 180.20 per share. Following the Q3 results, ITC Hotels share price today was trading 2.62% lower at 180.35 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, ITC Hotels share price has been in a sustained corrective phase after topping out near the 250 zone and is now testing a critical support near 180, which marks a key swing low on the daily chart. Price action remains weak, with both daily and weekly EMAs firmly sloping lower and consistently acting as dynamic resistance.

“Until the stock reclaims and sustains above its short-term moving averages with volume, risk–reward stays skewed lower and rallies should be treated as sell-on-rise opportunities rather than reversal signals,” said Jain.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

