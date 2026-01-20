ITC Hotels Q3 results: Net profit rises 9.4% to ₹235 crore; revenue jumps 21% YoY

ITC Hotels Q3 results: ITC Hotels on Tuesday reported 9.4% rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December at ₹235 crore. The company, which listed on the stock exchanges post its demerger from ITC Ltd last year, had posted a net profit of ₹214.97 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) comparison, net profit surged by 77% from ₹214.97 crore.

During Q3, the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹1,230.68 crore, up 21% during the quarter under review as against ₹1,015.40 crore in the year-ago period. In comparison, revenue increased by 47.1% from ₹1,004.51 crore.

Advertisement

Total expenses also rose 10.6% to ₹714.64 crore from ₹646.20 crore in the corresponding October-December quarter of last year.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at ₹467 crore, while EBITDA margin for the quarter expanded to 38% from 29.2% in the year-ago period.

Segment-wise results ITC Hotels’ hotel segment revenue grew 13.76% to ₹1,132.51 crore, up from ₹995.49 crore year-over-year. The EBIT for the hotels segment increased by 22.96% to ₹336.79 crore, compared to ₹273.88 crore in the previous year.

In the December quarter, ITC Hotels’ revenue from the Real Estate segment amounted to ₹81.51 crore, with the segment's EBIT reaching ₹26.45 crore.

Advertisement

ITC Hotels share price today ITC Hotels share price today opened at ₹186.20 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹186.70, and an intraday low of ₹180.20 per share. Following the Q3 results, ITC Hotels share price today was trading 2.62% lower at ₹180.35 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, ITC Hotels share price has been in a sustained corrective phase after topping out near the 250 zone and is now testing a critical support near 180, which marks a key swing low on the daily chart. Price action remains weak, with both daily and weekly EMAs firmly sloping lower and consistently acting as dynamic resistance.

Advertisement

“Until the stock reclaims and sustains above its short-term moving averages with volume, risk–reward stays skewed lower and rallies should be treated as sell-on-rise opportunities rather than reversal signals,” said Jain.