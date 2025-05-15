ITC Hotels Q4: Net profit rises 16% YoY to ₹264 crore; total income up 7%

ITC Hotels Q4: ITC Hotels, the hospitality arm of the diversified ITC group and a recently demerged entity, reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ended March 2025. This marks the company’s second quarterly result since its separation from the cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC.

In the March quarter, ITC Hotels posted a standalone net profit of ₹264 crore, reflecting a 16 percent year-on-year growth from ₹227.87 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, net profit saw a robust jump of 43.7 percent from ₹183.66 crore recorded in the December 2024 quarter.

The company’s total income rose 7 percent year-on-year to ₹1,016.66 crore, compared to ₹950 crore in the year-ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, income increased by around 17 percent from ₹871 crore.

On a consolidated basis, ITC Hotels reported a net profit of ₹257 crore, up nearly 20 percent year-on-year from ₹215 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations came in at ₹1,061 crore, marking a 4.5 percent rise over the same quarter last year.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter grew 8.4 percent year-on-year to ₹413 crore, with margins improving by 140 basis points to 38.9 percent, up from 37.5 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Other highlights In a significant development, the board of ITC Hotels approved a capital expenditure of ₹328 crore for the development of a new hotel in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The upcoming hotel will comprise around 200 keys, and is expected to be completed by 2029. The project will be funded entirely through internal accruals.

Currently, ITC Hotels operates 140 properties with approximately 13,000 keys, out of which 45 percent are owned. The company has set an ambitious goal of expanding its portfolio to over 200 hotels with more than 18,000 keys by 2030, aiming for 65 percent of its portfolio to be under the management contract model.

