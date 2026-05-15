ITC Hotels Q4 Results: Cons PAT jumps 23% YoY to ₹316 crore; Re 1 dividend announced

ITC Hotels announced its March quarter results today, reporting revenue from operations of ₹1,253.7 crore, compared to ₹1,060.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, registering a strong 18.2% year-on-year growth, largely driven by the real estate segment.

Excluding the real estate business, revenue grew 6% YoY, impacted by subdued demand conditions arising from tensions in West Asia, which particularly affected inbound travel, especially across South Indian states. The growth was also weighed down by a high base effect from the previous year.

Revenue from the hotels segment declined marginally by 2.5% YoY to ₹1,103 crore, while revenue from the real estate segment grew sharply by 60% to ₹130 crore.

On the operating front, EBITDA came in at ₹466.3 crore, up 13.1% from ₹412 crore posted in the year-ago quarter, while EBITDA margins contracted to 37.2% from 38.9% in Q4FY25.

The company said its first international hotel, ITC Ratnadipa, sustained its RevPAR leadership and delivered positive EBITDA in its first full year of operations.

During FY26, ITC Hotels also recorded its highest-ever hotel signings, adding 33 hotels with more than 3,300 keys, taking its managed hotel pipeline to 67 hotels with around 6,700 keys.

Guided by its ‘Asset-Right’ strategy, the company aims to scale its operating portfolio to 250 hotels with over 22,000 keys by 2031.

For the full financial year 2025-26, ITC Hotels reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹4,139 crore, marking a 16% year-on-year increase and crossing the ₹4000 crore annual revenue for the first time.

EBITDA stood at ₹1,424 crore, up 21% on a comparable basis, while profit after tax (before exceptional items) rose sharply by 39% YoY to ₹888 crore.

In a separate filing, the company said it has signed definitive agreements for the acquisition of a luxury resort in Kumarakom, Kerala — The Zuri Kumarakom Kerala Resort & Spa.

The company will acquire a 100% stake in Zuri Hotels & Resorts Private Limited (ZHRPL), which owns the resort, at an enterprise value of ₹205 crore on a debt-free and cash-free basis, subject to customary adjustments as per the definitive agreements.

Announces final dividend of Re 1 per share Along with its financial results, the company announced a final dividend of Re 1 per share for FY26 and fixed Thursday, May 21, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders’ eligibility for the dividend payment.

“The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders’ approval at the company’s upcoming 3rd Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM has been scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026, and will be conducted through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).”

“The final dividend, if declared, will be paid between Monday, August 10, 2026, and Friday, August 14, 2026, to those members entitled thereto,” the company said in its filing.

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