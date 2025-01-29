ITC Hotels Share Listing Live Updates: The equity shares of ITC Hotels Ltd are set to be listed on stock exchanges today, January 29. ITC Hotels is a demerged entity of cigarettes-to-FMCG conglomerate ITC Ltd. ITC Hotels discovered price was ₹260 per share on the NSE and ₹270 per share on the BSE. Now, another price discovery session will take place today. Analysts expect ITC Hotels shares to list in the ₹140-175 range. ITC Hotels shares will be removed from Nifty 50 and Sensex on T+3 day, which is listing, plus three business days. ITC Hotels demerger ratio was 1:10, meaning existing ITC shareholders received 1 ITC Hotels share for every 10 ITC shares. The parent ITC Ltd will retain a 40.0% stake in the new entity, with the remaining 60.0% distributed to shareholders. Catch ITC Hotels Listing Live Blog for the latest updates:
ITC Hotels Share Listing Live: ITC Hotels business update
ITC Hotels Share Listing Live: ITC Hotels is one of the largest hotel companies with 140 hotels and ~13,000 operating keys as of October 2024. The company targets to grow its portfolio to 200+ hotels and 18,000+ keys by 2030. Around 35% of the hotel portfolio is owned by ITC Hotels and the balance is managed (including franchise model). The ARR and RevPAR of its owned hotels has grown 20%/18% YoY respectively in FY24 with occupancy level of 69%. The return ratios are healthy with RoCE of ~20%. It has a net cash surplus with negligible debt on books, thus providing healthy growth opportunity going ahead.
ITC Hotels Share Listing Live: ITC Hotels listing price estimated at ₹140-175 per share
ITC Hotels Share Listing Live: Using an FY26E EBITDA estimate of ₹1,458 crore, DevenChoksey Research anticipates ITC Hotels listing to occur at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 20-25 times, implying a market capitalization range of ₹29,163 crore to ₹36,454 crore. This would result in a potential ITC Hotels listing price in the range of ₹140-175 per share.
ITC Hotels Share Listing Live: BSE, NSE to remove ITC Hotels from all indices on T+3
ITC Hotels Share Listing Live: ITC Hotels’ last discovered price was ₹260 apiece
ITC Hotels Share Listing Live: ITC Hotels set to list today
