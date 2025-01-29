Hello User
ITC Hotels Share Listing Live Updates: ITC share price eases ahead of ITC Hotels listing on BSE, NSE today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

ITC Hotels Share Listing Live Updates: The equity shares of ITC Hotels Ltd are set to be listed on stock exchanges today, January 29. ITC Hotels is a demerged entity of cigarettes-to-FMCG conglomerate ITC Ltd. ITC Hotels discovered price was 260 per share on the NSE and 270 per share on the BSE. Now, another price discovery session will take place today. Analysts expect ITC Hotels shares to list in the 140-175 range. ITC Hotels shares will be removed from Nifty 50 and Sensex on T+3 day, which is listing, plus three business days. ITC Hotels demerger ratio was 1:10, meaning existing ITC shareholders received 1 ITC Hotels share for every 10 ITC shares. The parent ITC Ltd will retain a 40.0% stake in the new entity, with the remaining 60.0% distributed to shareholders. Catch ITC Hotels Listing Live Blog for the latest updates: 

29 Jan 2025, 09:37 AM IST ITC Hotels Share Listing Live: ITC Hotels business update

ITC Hotels Share Listing Live: ITC Hotels is one of the largest hotel companies with 140 hotels and ~13,000 operating keys as of October 2024. The company targets to grow its portfolio to 200+ hotels and 18,000+ keys by 2030. Around 35% of the hotel portfolio is owned by ITC Hotels and the balance is managed (including franchise model). The ARR and RevPAR of its owned hotels has grown 20%/18% YoY respectively in FY24 with occupancy level of 69%. The return ratios are healthy with RoCE of ~20%. It has a net cash surplus with negligible debt on books, thus providing healthy growth opportunity going ahead. 

29 Jan 2025, 09:33 AM IST ITC Hotels Share Listing Live: ITC Hotels listing price estimated at ₹140-175 per share

ITC Hotels Share Listing Live: Using an FY26E EBITDA estimate of 1,458 crore, DevenChoksey Research anticipates ITC Hotels listing to occur at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 20-25 times, implying a market capitalization range of 29,163 crore to 36,454 crore. This would result in a potential ITC Hotels listing price in the range of 140-175 per share.

29 Jan 2025, 09:25 AM IST ITC Hotels Share Listing Live: BSE, NSE to remove ITC Hotels from all indices on T+3

ITC Hotels Share Listing Live: ITC Hotels shares will be removed from Nifty 50 and Sensex on T+3 day, which is listing, plus three business days. ITC Hotels demerger ratio was 1:10, meaning existing ITC shareholders received 1 ITC Hotels share for every 10 ITC shares. The parent ITC Ltd will retain a 40.0% stake in the new entity, with the remaining 60.0% distributed to shareholders.

29 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST ITC Hotels Share Listing Live: ITC Hotels’ last discovered price was ₹260 apiece

ITC Hotels Share Listing Live: ITC Hotels is a demerged entity of cigarettes-to-FMCG conglomerate ITC Ltd. ITC Hotels’ last discovered price was 260 per share on the NSE and 270 per share on the BSE. Now, another price discovery session will take place today.

29 Jan 2025, 09:12 AM IST ITC Hotels Share Listing Live: ITC Hotels set to list today

ITC Hotels Share Listing Live: The equity shares of ITC Hotels Ltd are set to be listed on stock exchanges today, January 29. ITC Hotels is a demerged entity of cigarettes-to-FMCG conglomerate ITC Ltd. 

