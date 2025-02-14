Mint Market

ITC Hotels share price falls 3% as BAT looks to divest stake

ITC Hotels shares fell over 3% on February 14 after British American Tobacco Plc announced plans to reduce its stake in the hotel business by next year.

Saloni Goel
Published14 Feb 2025, 10:34 AM IST
Advertisement
ITC Hotels share price falls 3% as BAT looks to divest stake by 2026(MINT_PRINT)

Shares of recently-listed ITC Hotels declined over 3% in intra-day trade on Friday, February 14, after British American Tobacco Plc (BAT), the biggest shareholder after ITC, said it will pare its stake in the hotels business by next year.

Tadeu Marroco, Chief Executive Officer, BAT in an earnings call said that BAT has no interest in becoming a long-term shareholder of a hotel chain in India. He added that the company will look for the right moment to divest in order to ensure maximum shareholder value.

Advertisement
Also Read | Senco Gold share price crashes 19% to hit 9-month low after Q3 numbers

"We will be divesting, and we will be using proceeds to make sure that we get to the leverage corridor of two and a half and two by 2026," Marroco said.

According to the latest shareholding pattern filed by the company, BAT holds a 15.29% stake in the demerged hotels entity.

BAT sold a 3.5% stake in ITC for 17,491 crore in March 2024. After the sale, BAT's ownership in ITC decreased from 29% to around 25.5%. This sale also allowed BAT to start its sustainable share buyback program, with £700 million planned for 2024 and £900 million for 2025.

Advertisement

ITC Hotels Share Price Impact

ITC Hotels share price following BAT's divestment plans declined 3.44% to the day's low of 164.05 apiece. The stock opened at 170.10, slightly higher than its previous close of 169.90 per share but soon gave up gains to trade close to the 52-week low level of 160.55.

Also Read | Deepak Nitrite shares tank over 14% after Q3 results? Should you buy or sell?

ITC Hotels Ltd's shares were listed on Indian stock exchanges on January 29. ITC Hotels is a separate company that was created from the larger ITC Ltd, which is known for its cigarette and FMCG businesses. The share price of ITC Hotels was 188 each when it started trading on the BSE and NSE.

Advertisement

Jefferies recently initiated coverage on ITC Hotels with a 'Buy' rating, citing the potential for a valuation rerating. Jefferies has set a target price of 240, noting that the current discount to Indian Hotels Co Ltd (IHCL) may narrow over time.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsITC Hotels share price falls 3% as BAT looks to divest stake
First Published:14 Feb 2025, 10:34 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget