ITC Hotels share price jumps 6% after Q2 results - Is it the right time to buy the stock? Experts decode

ITC Hotels share price jumped 6% in morning trade on the BSE on Tuesday, 27 October, a day after the company reported its September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings. ITC Hotels shares opened at ₹168.65 against their previous close of ₹164.40 and rose 6% to an intraday high of ₹174.30, looking set to extend gains for the second consecutive session. In the previous session, the stock jumped 5%.

ITC Hotels Q2 results During market hours on Monday, the company said its profit for the September quarter jumped 51.4% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹201.02 crore. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,054.14 crore, up 25.6% YoY. EBITDA at ₹ 337 crore rose 37% YoY.

ITC Hotels share price returns history The stock has been under pressure this year amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. Year-to-date, the stock is down 13% compared to a 14% drop in the equity benchmark Sensex.

It hit a 52-week high of ₹226.65 on 27 October last year and a 52-week low of ₹137.40 on 30 March this year.

Is it the right time to buy ITC Hotels shares? Brokerage firm JM Financial maintained a buy call on the stock but slightly raised the 12-month target price to ₹235 from ₹225 earlier.

JM Financial said ITC Hotels Q2FY27 earnings print was better than forecasts,

supported by healthy transient demand across key markets and buoyancy in the MICE business, aided by the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

JM Financial revised upward its FY27 and FY28 EBITDA estimates by 3% and 4%, respectively, and expect revenue and EBITDA to grow at 11% and 14% CAGR over FY26–29E.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)