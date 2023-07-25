ITC hotels unit stock expected to be valued in ₹15-27 range; here's what analysts have to say on ITC demerger3 min read 25 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST
ITC share price (ITC Hotel) to range between ₹15 to ₹27 after the demerger, believes brokerages. The National Company Law Tribunal has given in-principle permission for the demerger, with more details to be provided in a management call on July 27th.
Brokerages forecast ITC Hotels' share price to range between ₹15 to ₹27 after demerging its hotel operations into a new firm, named ITC Hotels where it will hold 40% ownership and the remaining 60% will be controlled by shareholders directly. ITC share price was down on Tuesday's trade for the second consecutive session. ITC stock price opened at intraday high of ₹469.95 apiece on BSE.
