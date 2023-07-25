The demerger of the hotel business has not significantly altered Motilal Oswal Financial Services' estimates, it said. ITC reported a robust EPS rise of around 24% in FY23, and over the next two years, it anticipates an EPS CAGR of roughly 15%. In comparison to other large-cap staples businesses, ITC's FY24 and FY25 earnings projection is superior. The primary challenges that ITC faced in the past, including an excessively harsh tax regime, interruption from Covid, and inflationary commodity costs, now appear to be fading. The brokerage firm has kept a 'buy' rating and a ₹535 target price.