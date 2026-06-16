ITC vs HUL: which FMCG heavyweight deserves a spot on your watchlist?

During 2025, the Indian FMCG sector generated overall revenue of around $289.1 billion (approximately ₹25,000 billion).
The sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 17.3% through 2030, potentially taking the market size to nearly $642.87 billion.
The urban market contributed around 62% of this growth in 2025. However, FMCG companies are increasingly focusing on rural India as consumption and demand continue to rise.
Another tailwind for the sector is the emergence of new product categories.
These include the pet-care segment, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% through 2032, and the healthy snacks market, projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2034. Several other emerging categories are also helping drive the sector forward.