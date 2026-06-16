ITC vs HUL: which FMCG heavyweight deserves a spot on your watchlist?

During 2025, the Indian FMCG sector generated overall revenue of around $289.1 billion (approximately ₹25,000 billion).
During 2025, the Indian FMCG sector generated overall revenue of around $289.1 billion (approximately ₹25,000 billion).
The sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 17.3% through 2030, potentially taking the market size to nearly $642.87 billion.
The sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 17.3% through 2030, potentially taking the market size to nearly $642.87 billion.
The urban market contributed around 62% of this growth in 2025. However, FMCG companies are increasingly focusing on rural India as consumption and demand continue to rise.
Another tailwind for the sector is the emergence of new product categories.
These include the pet-care segment, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% through 2032, and the healthy snacks market, projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2034. Several other emerging categories are also helping drive the sector forward.
That said, the Nifty FMCG Index has declined 12.7% over the past year amid pricing pressure, inflation, rising fuel costs and weak corporate earnings.
In this editorial, we compare two FMCG heavyweights—ITC and HUL—to assess how they are navigating near-term challenges and positioning themselves for future growth opportunities.
We will conduct a comparative analysis across key parameters.
Business overview
ITC
ITC, incorporated in 1910, operates across four segments—cigarettes, paperboards, paper and packaging products, agri-business, and FMCG products such as personal care, packaged foods and stationery.
The cigarettes business contributes 44% of the company’s revenue. Popular brands include Classic, Gold Flake and Wills Navy Cut.
Another 30% of revenue comes from the FMCG Others segment, where ITC has emerged as one of India’s leading consumer goods companies.
It owns more than 25 brands and hundreds of products that reach households across the country. Key brands include Aashirvaad, Mangaldeep, Fiama, Classmate and Bingo.
In agri-business, ITC is India’s largest exporter of agricultural products. The segment contributes around 16% of revenue and deals in commodities such as wheat, coffee, soya and rice.
The paper and packaging business contributes the remaining 9%.
HUL
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is an FMCG giant with businesses spanning home care, personal care, foods, beauty and wellbeing.
The company was formed in the 1950s through the merger of three Unilever-owned businesses that began operations in India in the 1930s. Today, HUL owns more than 50 brands across FMCG categories.
Its home-care portfolio—including Surf Excel, Rin, Wheel and Domex—accounts for around 37% of total revenue.
The beauty and wellbeing segment contributes 23% of revenue and includes brands such as Sunsilk, Closeup, Lakmé, Lifebuoy and Ponds.
The foods business contributes about 22% of revenue, with brands including Brooke Bond, Lipton, Bru, Kissan and Kwality Wall’s.
The personal care segment contributes around 15%.
Market capitalization
By market capitalisation, HUL is larger than ITC. However, both remain among the biggest companies in India’s FMCG sector.
Revenue
During FY26, ITC’s revenue growth was driven primarily by strong momentum in its FMCG business. Demand remained robust across staples, frozen snacks, dairy products and personal care.
Notebook sales also rebounded despite pressure from low-cost imports and regional competition. Excluding notebooks, revenue in the FMCG Others segment grew around 10% year-on-year.
The cigarettes business performed strongly until January 2026. However, the new tax regime for tobacco products impacted growth thereafter. Revenue from the segment rose 8.2% year-on-year.
Agri-business remained sluggish due to geopolitical tensions and elevated fuel prices, with revenue growing only 3%.
Overall gross revenue growth stood at 10.3% in FY26.
HUL, meanwhile, reported underlying sales growth (USG) of 5% during FY26.
Home care grew 4%, beauty and wellbeing 6%, foods 5%, and personal care 4%.
ITC outperformed HUL on revenue growth in FY26. Over the longer term too, ITC’s three-year revenue CAGR of 3.6% exceeds HUL’s 2.1%.
Profitability
During FY26, profitability in the FMCG sector was supported by structural domestic demand, a strong rabi crop and GST cuts.
However, geopolitical disruptions and the West Asia war continued to weigh on the sector.
ITC reported a three-year profit CAGR of 1.95%, slightly ahead of HUL’s 1.6%.
In the case of both ITC and HUL, the operating profit margin (OPM) and net profit margin (NPM) have declined over the past three years.
Having said that, ITC witnessed a sharper decline in the profitability margins compared to HUL, even though ITC had a higher profit growth during the period.
Management efficiency
ITC’s return on equity (ROE) remained broadly stable between FY24 and FY26.
HUL, meanwhile, improved its ROE from 20.26% to 21.72%.
But the return on assets (ROA) declined marginally during the period for both companies.
Debt profile
ITC’s total debt increased sharply from ₹113 million in FY24 to ₹21,862 million in FY26.
However, the company has maintained a zero long-term debt-to-equity ratio as the increase stemmed from short-term liabilities rather than long-term borrowing.
HUL, on the other hand, reduced total debt to zero by FY26 while maintaining a nil long-term debt-to-equity ratio throughout the period.
Both companies have strong balance sheets, though HUL stands out for eliminating even short-term debt.
Dividends
Both companies are consistent dividend payers.
ITC’s dividend payout ratio fell from 83.91% in FY24 to 51.68% in FY25 before rebounding to 88% in FY26.
Its dividend yield rose steadily from 3.21% to 5.1% during the same period.
HUL continued paying regular dividends, though its payout ratio declined from 96.04% in FY24 to 64.06% in FY26.
Its dividend yield improved only marginally from 1.85% to 1.99%.
Thus, looking at the dividends, ITC seems to be a better dividend payer with a higher dividend yield and dividend payout ratio currently.
Outlook
ITC is rapidly scaling up its nicotine project to strengthen export capabilities and is expanding its manufacturing facility in Mysuru.
The company has also launched hundreds of products across health, nutrition, hygiene and other FMCG categories.
HUL, meanwhile, continues to expand its distribution footprint aggressively. During FY26, it added 200,000 stores.
The company has also committed capital expenditure of ₹20 billion towards premium retail formats and dedicated quick-commerce stores, reinforcing its omni-channel strategy.
Share price performance
Both companies have underperformed over the past year amid broader weakness in the FMCG sector.
Despite GST cuts supporting demand, rising commodity prices, geopolitical uncertainty and elevated fuel costs have weighed on investor sentiment.
ITC shares have fallen more than 32% over the past year, largely due to concerns around the new tobacco tax regime.
HUL shares declined 8.4% during the same period, outperforming ITC.
Final thoughts
ITC delivered stronger revenue and profit growth, while HUL maintained relatively better margin stability.
HUL is investing aggressively in distribution expansion and future growth avenues, while ITC offers stronger dividend payouts and yields.
In some areas, ITC holds the edge; in others, HUL does.
Investors should evaluate business fundamentals, management quality, growth prospects, valuation and corporate governance before making investment decisions.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com