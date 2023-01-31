ITC, M&M to Maruti Suzuki: Religare lists out 6 budget 2023 stocks to buy today3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 01:29 PM IST
- Budget 2023: Religare Broking believes that focus on infrastructure sector that may fuel auto, FMCG, cements and consumer durable stocks
Budget 2023 stocks to buy today: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is less than 24 hours away from beginning her budget speech and market experts are busy scanning sectors and segments that may work post-budget 2023. According to Religare Broking, the Government of India (GoI) is expected to focus on infrastructure sector that may fuel auto, FMCG, cements and consumer durable stocks.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×