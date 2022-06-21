ITC, Marico to Britannia: These 5 FMCG stocks trade above pre-pandemic levels2 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 05:43 PM IST
- ITC, Marico, Britannia, Nestle and Dabur are some of the FMCG stocks that are trading above pre-Covid highs
Stock market today: It is around two and half years since spread of Covid-19 pandemic. However, despite strong rebound by Indian equity markets after Covid-19 swell-off, a good number of stocks are still reeling below pre-pandemic levels. But, some FMCG stocks like Britannia, ITC, Marico, Nestle, etc. have managed to regain pre-Covid high and now they are quoting above pre-pandemic levels.