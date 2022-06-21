Stock market today: It is around two and half years since spread of Covid-19 pandemic. However, despite strong rebound by Indian equity markets after Covid-19 swell-off, a good number of stocks are still reeling below pre-pandemic levels. But, some FMCG stocks like Britannia, ITC, Marico, Nestle, etc. have managed to regain pre-Covid high and now they are quoting above pre-pandemic levels.

Here we list out 5 FMCG stocks that are trading above pre-Covid levels:

1] ITC: In January 2020, ITC share price was around ₹235 apiece levels and it witnessed heavy beating post-Covid spread and touched a closing low of ₹158.25 per share levels in NSE. However, after strong rebound in Indian stock market post-Covid sell-off, ITC share remained a bears' favourite sell on rise stock till February 2022. However, from last week of February 2022, ITC share price has surged from around ₹213 to ₹270 levels, logging near 27 per cent rise in these four months time. Looking at ITC share price in pre-Covid times, the stock has surged from ₹235 to ₹270, quoting near 15 per cent above its pre-Covid levels.

2] Marico: In January 2020, Marico share price made a closing high of around ₹350 on NSE whereas Marico share price today is around ₹485. This means, this FMCG stock is trading around 40 per cent above its pre-Covid highs. After spread of Covid-19 pandemic, Marico share price made a closing low of ₹255.90 per share. However, after strong rebound post-pandemic sell-off, Marico share price appreciated to its new life-time high of ₹607.70 in October 2021. Then after, sell-off triggered in the FMCG stock and Marico share price slipped to its 852-week low of ₹455.65 January 2022. But, discounted shopping triggered in the stock at these levels and the stock started surging from its 52-week low. However, the stock has remained sideways after making its 52-week low.

3] Britannia: In January 2020, Britannia share price made its closing high of near ₹3192 per equity share. When Covid-19 sell-off triggered, this FMCG stock made its closing low of ₹2467 apiece levels, logging near 23 per cent dip from its pre-Covid highs. However, in last two years, Britannia share price has appreciated up to ₹3436 levels, logging near 40 per cent jump from its post-Covid lows and near 8 per cent above its per-Covid highs.

4] Nestle: This FMCG stock made pre-Covid high of around ₹15,755 per share in January 2020. After spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nestle share price corrected up to ₹14,145 apiece levels. However, if we look at Nestle share price today, it is quoting at ₹16,950, which is around 7.50 per cent higher from its pre-Covid highs.

5] Dabur: In January 2020, this FMCG stock made its pre-Covid high of ₹500 apiece levels on NSE whereas Dabur share price today is ₹505, slightly higher from its pre-Covid highs.