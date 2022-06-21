ITC, Marico to Britannia: These 5 FMCG stocks trade above pre-pandemic levels

Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stock market today: Marico share price is quoting around 40 per cent higher from its pre-Covid highs made in January 2020.
2 min read . 05:43 PM ISTAsit Manohar

  • ITC, Marico, Britannia, Nestle and Dabur are some of the FMCG stocks that are trading above pre-Covid highs

Stock market today: It is around two and half years since spread of Covid-19 pandemic. However, despite strong rebound by Indian equity markets after Covid-19 swell-off, a good number of stocks are still reeling below pre-pandemic levels. But, some FMCG stocks like Britannia, ITC, Marico, Nestle, etc. have managed to regain pre-Covid high and now they are quoting above pre-pandemic levels.

Here we list out 5 FMCG stocks that are trading above pre-Covid levels:

1] ITC: In January 2020, ITC share price was around 235 apiece levels and it witnessed heavy beating post-Covid spread and touched a closing low of 158.25 per share levels in NSE. However, after strong rebound in Indian stock market post-Covid sell-off, ITC share remained a bears' favourite sell on rise stock till February 2022. However, from last week of February 2022, ITC share price has surged from around 213 to 270 levels, logging near 27 per cent rise in these four months time. Looking at ITC share price in pre-Covid times, the stock has surged from 235 to 270, quoting near 15 per cent above its pre-Covid levels.

2] Marico: In January 2020, Marico share price made a closing high of around 350 on NSE whereas Marico share price today is around 485. This means, this FMCG stock is trading around 40 per cent above its pre-Covid highs. After spread of Covid-19 pandemic, Marico share price made a closing low of 255.90 per share. However, after strong rebound post-pandemic sell-off, Marico share price appreciated to its new life-time high of 607.70 in October 2021. Then after, sell-off triggered in the FMCG stock and Marico share price slipped to its 852-week low of 455.65 January 2022. But, discounted shopping triggered in the stock at these levels and the stock started surging from its 52-week low. However, the stock has remained sideways after making its 52-week low.

3] Britannia: In January 2020, Britannia share price made its closing high of near 3192 per equity share. When Covid-19 sell-off triggered, this FMCG stock made its closing low of 2467 apiece levels, logging near 23 per cent dip from its pre-Covid highs. However, in last two years, Britannia share price has appreciated up to 3436 levels, logging near 40 per cent jump from its post-Covid lows and near 8 per cent above its per-Covid highs.

4] Nestle: This FMCG stock made pre-Covid high of around 15,755 per share in January 2020. After spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nestle share price corrected up to 14,145 apiece levels. However, if we look at Nestle share price today, it is quoting at 16,950, which is around 7.50 per cent higher from its pre-Covid highs.

5] Dabur: In January 2020, this FMCG stock made its pre-Covid high of 500 apiece levels on NSE whereas Dabur share price today is 505, slightly higher from its pre-Covid highs.