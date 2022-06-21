ITC, Marico to Britannia: These 5 FMCG stocks trade above pre-pandemic levels

2] Marico: In January 2020, Marico share price made a closing high of around ₹350 on NSE whereas Marico share price today is around ₹485. This means, this FMCG stock is trading around 40 per cent above its pre-Covid highs. After spread of Covid-19 pandemic, Marico share price made a closing low of ₹255.90 per share. However, after strong rebound post-pandemic sell-off, Marico share price appreciated to its new life-time high of ₹607.70 in October 2021. Then after, sell-off triggered in the FMCG stock and Marico share price slipped to its 852-week low of ₹455.65 January 2022. But, discounted shopping triggered in the stock at these levels and the stock started surging from its 52-week low. However, the stock has remained sideways after making its 52-week low.