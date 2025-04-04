Markets
A ₹3,498 crore paper play: A windfall for ABREL, a growth bet for ITC
Madhvendra 5 min read 04 Apr 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Summary
- For ABREL, the sale fuels its real estate ambitions. For ITC, the acquisition cements its leadership in paper. The deal marks a fundamental shift—one company exits a cyclical business, while the other doubles down on it.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A legacy business changed hands, marking a pivotal shift for two corporate giants.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less