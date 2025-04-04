A ₹3,498 crore paper play: A windfall for ABREL, a growth bet for ITC

With the paper business struggling and real estate gaining momentum, ABREL made the strategic decision to divest its legacy segment. While the paper business carried no long-term debt, ABREL’s consolidated net debt has surged from ₹2,400 crore to ₹4,300 crore in the past year, pushing its net debt-to-equity ratio from 0.26 in FY23 to 1.06. This financial strain came as the company prepared for a major real estate project in Mumbai’s Worli, with an estimated gross development value of ₹6,100 crore.