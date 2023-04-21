ITC pips HDFC to become the 7th largest firm by Mcap, stock at record high2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 12:24 PM IST
After a slow and steady rise in its stock value, ITC entered into the 5 trillion market cap firms on Thursday. Moreover, the company stock achieved a fresh record of trading at a lifetime high of ₹405.90 on BSE on Friday, which helped it dethrone HDFC to become the 7th largest firm by mcap
A day after entering into the list of companies with a 5 trillion market capitalisation, ITC has defeated HDFC to become the seventh largest firm by mcap. Share price of the FMCG major reached its 52-week high of ₹405.90 on Friday.
