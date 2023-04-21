Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  ITC pips HDFC to become the 7th largest firm by Mcap, stock at record high
ITC pips HDFC to become the 7th largest firm by Mcap, stock at record high

2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 12:24 PM IST Livemint
After a slow and steady rise in its stock value, ITC entered into the 5 trillion market cap firms on Thursday. Moreover, the company stock achieved a fresh record of trading at a lifetime high of 405.90 on BSE on Friday, which helped it dethrone HDFC to become the 7th largest firm by mcap

A day after entering into the list of companies with a 5 trillion market capitalisation, ITC has defeated HDFC to become the seventh largest firm by mcap. Share price of the FMCG major reached its 52-week high of 405.90 on Friday.

At the time when ITC shares were trading at their 52-week high levels at 405.90 on BSE, its market capitalisation increased to 5,04,453.24 crore. On the other hand, HDFC shares are trading 0.13 per cent higher at 2745.55 per share. The company's market capitalisation stands at 5,03,796.76 crore.

The steady gains made by the ITC shares have helped the company in entering into the 5 trillion market cap club. A day ago, the stock also reached its fresh all-time high of 402.65 on the NSE, only to break its record and trade at 405.50 on Friday.

The company shares were trading at their all-time low of 249.20 on May 12, 2022.

So far, the FMCG giant has made some significant gains in the market in 2023. The stock has seen large number of buying than selling in less than four months. The stock has been breaking records of 52-weeks-high in four last three days. The stock moment gives a positive outlook for the company for the year ahead. ITC's cigarette and FMCG business are expected to earn a record double-digit earnings growth in FY24. All these aspects, make ITC an attractive spot of investment for investors as there are chances that the stock rally may continue for a longer time.

In 2023, to date, ITC shares have increased by nearly 21.97 per cent. In a year, the stock has improved by more than 55.86 per cent on the stock market.

ITC shares price outlook

As ITC continues to perform well compared to its peers like Dabur India and Emami, stock market experts are presenting a bullish stance on the stock.

Experts believe that the company is going to perform well in the cigarette and FMCG sector in the coming time. They expect the two sectors to witness double-digit growth in FY24.

"ITC's shares recently touched a 52-week high, reflecting a positive outlook for the company. The legal cigarette industry is gaining market share from illegal sales due to rational tax policy, which bodes well for ITC's cigarette business. Both the cigarette and FMCG sectors are expected to witness double-digit earnings growth in FY24, driven by good margin recovery in the FMCG business. ITC's valuation remains attractive compared to other consumer staples firms, even at the current all-time high, making it a strong choice for investors," said Sonam Srivastava- Founder at Wright Research.

 

