So far, the FMCG giant has made some significant gains in the market in 2023. The stock has seen large number of buying than selling in less than four months. The stock has been breaking records of 52-weeks-high in four last three days. The stock moment gives a positive outlook for the company for the year ahead. ITC's cigarette and FMCG business are expected to earn a record double-digit earnings growth in FY24. All these aspects, make ITC an attractive spot of investment for investors as there are chances that the stock rally may continue for a longer time.