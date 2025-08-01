ITC Q1 Results: Net profit remains flat at ₹4,912 crore; revenue up 15%

Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd announced its June quarter (Q1FY26) results post-market hours, reporting a net profit of ₹4,912 crore, largely unchanged from ₹4,874 crore in the same period last year and in line with analysts’ expectations. The revenue from operations stood at ₹20,911 crore, up 15% YoY from ₹18,266 crore reported in the June 2024 quarter.
At the operating level, the company posted an EBITDA of ₹6,261 crore, marking a 3% YoY growth, while margins contracted sharply by 530 basis points to 31.7%, impacted by the sharp rise in the commodity prices.
ITC’s FMCG-Others segment reported an 8.6% YoY revenue growth (excluding notebooks) at ₹5,777 crore, led by strong performance in staples, biscuits, dairy, premium personal wash products, homecare, and agarbattis. The notebooks category continued to face deflationary pressures due to low-priced imports and competitive pricing from regional players, while unseasonal rains impacted beverage sales
Segment EBITDA margin improved by 50 basis points sequentially to 9.4%, supported by smart revenue management, ongoing price-volume-value rebalancing, and focused cost-control initiatives despite elevated commodity prices for edible oil, wheat, maida, cocoa, and soap noodles.
The cigarettes segment posted a 7.7% YoY increase in net revenue at ₹8,520 crore, driven by differentiated and premium offerings, strategic portfolio interventions, and efforts to curb illicit trade. However, margins were partially weighed down by high-cost leaf tobacco inventory, although some moderation in procurement prices was observed during the current crop cycle.
ITC’s Agri-Business segment grew 39% YoY, driven by commodity trading and strong leaf tobacco exports, with PBIT up 22%. Despite trading restrictions and global volatility, crop expertise and nicotine exports supported growth.
The Paperboards and Packaging segment rose 7% YoY on higher volumes, but margins were impacted by muted realizations and high wood costs. Strategic cost management and capacity additions aided specialty paper growth.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.