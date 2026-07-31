ITC Q1 results: Consolidated profit drops 16% YoY to ₹4,394 crore; cigarettes revenue surges 81% YoY

ITC Q1 results: FMCG major ITC, on Friday, 31 July, reported a 16.2% year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated profit to ₹4,394.13 crore for the April-June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27). In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, ITC's profit was ₹5,244.20 crore.

Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, ITC profit fell 18.4% from ₹5,387.97 crore in Q4FY26.

Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 27.6% YoY and 23.9% QoQ to ₹29,523.30 crore. ITC's revenue in Q1FY26 was ₹23,129.35 crore, and in Q4FY26, it was ₹23,821.48 crore.

Consolidated gross revenue jumped 27.8% YoY to ₹29,410 crore for the quarter. EBITDA at ₹5,181 crore declined 24% YoY.

On a standalone basis, the company's profit fell 27.1% YoY to ₹3,579 crore, revenue declined 14.4% YoY to ₹16,812 crore, EBITDA declined 27.9% YoY to ₹4,514 crore, and EBITDA margin shrank by 500 bps to 26.7%.

ITC Q1 results: Key highlights Cigarettes The segment's gross revenue surged 80.6% YoY to ₹15,383.55 crore, while net revenue declined 25%. Profit before tax dropped 35% YoY to ₹3,341.23 crore.

Also Read | ITC Q1 results preview: Analysts see a weak quarter post cigarette tax hikes

The company said "staggered and agile" pricing actions are underway to protect the consumer franchise, and it has implemented multiple interventions within a short span of time towards re-architecting and fortifying the portfolio. It added that strategy, execution and outcomes are tracking well in line with internal plans.

FMCG Others Segment's revenue climbed 12% YoY to ₹6,481.95 crore, while excluding staples, it rose 16%. PBT increased by 21% YoY to ₹478.61 crore.

Dairy, snacks, noodles, and frozen snacks clocked growth of over 20%, while personal care products witnessed mid-teens growth. Notebooks business registered a strong rebound, said the company.

Agri business Segment's revenue declined 16.6% YoY to ₹8082.06 crore, while PBT dropped 18.5% YoY to ₹353.79 crore, driven by the West Asia conflict, which led to trade disruptions as well as a high base.

Paperboards, paper and packaging Revenue rose 9% YoY to ₹2,307.24 crore, and PBT climbed 38% YoY to ₹224.22 crore. PBT margin expanded 200 bps YoY.

The company said it witnessed strong performance in anchor grades of value-added products, sustainable paperboards, packaging and exports.

A broad-based improvement in net realisations was seen as wood cost moderated YoY. The company reported robust growth in both flexible and carton packaging portfolios.