ITC Q2 Results 2025 LIVE: Net profit, revenue likely to see modest rise; Cigarette volume growth seen at 6% YoY

ITC Q2 Results 2025: FMCG major ITC will declare its Q2 results today. The board of directors of ITC is scheduled to meet today, 30 October 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter of FY26.

ITC Q2 Results Preview

Cigarette maker ITC is expected to report modest growth in its net profit and revenue during the July-September 2025 quarter. While ITC’s cigarette business is likely to see decent revenue growth, FMCG, Agri and paper business divisions are likely to remain weak.

ITC is estimated to report net profit growth of around 4% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2FY26, with a revenue growth seen at around 6% YoY, driven by steady cigarette volumes and improved mix, according to analysts.

Cigarette business is expected to show stable volumes and pricing, with 6% volume growth and 5% YoY cigarette EBIT growth, though margins may contract due to rising leaf tobacco prices. FMCG business EBIT is estimated to fall, with a contraction in margins as price hikes lag behind RM inflation.

In ITC Q2 results today, market participants will watch out for management commentary on demand trends across rural and urban markets following the recent GST rate cuts, raw material costs, and the outlook for the agri business going ahead.

ITC share price traded flat ahead of the Q2 results today.

