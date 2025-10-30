Mint Market
Subscribe

ITC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 2.6% YoY to ₹5,186 crore | 5 key takeaways you should know

ITC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 2.6% YoY to 5,186 crore | 5 key takeaways you should know

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated30 Oct 2025, 05:51 PM IST
Advertisement
ITC Q2 results: ITC announced its July to September quarter results for the 2025-26 fiscal year on Thursday, 30 October 2025.
ITC Q2 results: ITC announced its July to September quarter results for the 2025-26 fiscal year on Thursday, 30 October 2025. (REUTERS)

ITC Q2 Results: ITC Ltd announced its July to September quarter results on Thursday, 30 October 2025. The diversified fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company recorded a 2.6% rise in its consolidated net profit to 5,186 crore for the second quarter of the financial year ending 2025-26, according to its official filing.

Advertisement

Read all stock market news here

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
ITC LtdStock MarketIndian Stock MarketStock Market TodayQ2 Results
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsITC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 2.6% YoY to ₹5,186 crore | 5 key takeaways you should know
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks