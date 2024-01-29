 ITC Q3 result: FMCG giant declares interim dividend of ₹6.25 per share; check record date | Mint
ITC Q3 result: FMCG giant declares interim dividend of ₹6.25 per share; check record date

ITC declares an interim dividend of ₹6.25 per ordinary share for FY 23-24. The record date is set for February 8 and the dividend will be paid between February 26 and February 28.

ITC declares dividend of 6.25 per share (REUTERS)

ITC, on Monday, declared an interim dividend of 6.25 per ordinary share of 1, each for FY 23-24. The FMCG giant has fixed February 8 as the record date for the purpose of determining eligible shareholders for the dividend.

The announced dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders between February 26 and February 28. ITC reported a 6% rise in its consolidated net profit to 5,335 crore for the quarter ending in December.

“The Board at the meeting declared Interim Dividend of 6.25 per ordinary share of Rs1- each for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2024. Such Dividend will be paid between Monday, 26th February, 2024 and Wednesday, 28th February, 2024 to those Members entitled thereto. The board has fixed Thursday, 8th February, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the Members for such Interim Dividend," said ITC in its stock exchange filing.

(More to come)

Published: 29 Jan 2024, 06:55 PM IST
