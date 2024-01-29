ITC Q3 result: FMCG giant declares interim dividend of ₹6.25 per share; check record date
ITC declares an interim dividend of ₹6.25 per ordinary share for FY 23-24. The record date is set for February 8 and the dividend will be paid between February 26 and February 28.
ITC, on Monday, declared an interim dividend of ₹6.25 per ordinary share of ₹1, each for FY 23-24. The FMCG giant has fixed February 8 as the record date for the purpose of determining eligible shareholders for the dividend.
