ITC Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: FMCG-to-cigarettes conglomerate ITC Ltd will announce its Q3 results today. The board of directors of ITC will consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today along with an interim dividend for FY25. Analysts expect the cigarette maker to report a high-single digit revenue growth and fall in net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. PAT may fall due to a low effective tax rate in Q3FY24. ITC’s cigarettes and FMCG segments are estimated to show a decent growth, while growth in agri and paperboards is expected to remain subdued. Recently, ITC spun off its hotels business and ITC Hotels was separately listed on stock exchanges last month. ITC Hotels demerger ratio was 1:10, meaning existing ITC shareholders received 1 ITC Hotels share for every 10 ITC shares. Stay tuned to our ITC Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Blog for the latest updates:
ITC Q3 Results LIVE: ITC share price traded lower ahead of the announcement of Q3 results today. ITC share price opened at ₹450.10 apiece on the BSE as against its previous close of Rs 448.25 per share. However, ITC stock price fell 1.04% to ₹443.55 apiece.
ITC Q3 Results LIVE: The board of directors of ITC Ltd will also consider the declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2025. The previous ITC dividend was the Final Dividend of ₹7.5 per share on June 4, 2024.
