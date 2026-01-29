ITC Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: ITC share price near 52-week low — Muted earnings likely; all eyes on dividend

ITC Q3 results 2026 LIVE: FMCG major ITC Limited is set to announce its December quarter results for the ongoing fiscal year on Thursday, January 29.

The company in a BSE filing earlier this month said, that its board will meet on January 29 to "consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Segment-wise Revenue, Results, Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2025; and consider declaration of Interim Dividend for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2026."

ITC Q3 Results Preview

ITC is expected to post a poor set of earnings ahead of the Q3 results announcement, leading to subdued stock reaction. According to analysts' estimates, revenue could grow in low single digits while PAT could fall.

Kotak Institutional Equities and Nuvama Research are projecting a 5-6% year-on-year (YoY) fall in profit due to higher other income in the base. Meanwhile, overall revenue shall grow 6-8% YoY, said analysts.

KIE said that it expects cigarette volume/gross sales growth to be steady and resilient at 6%/6.75% YoY. "Cigarette EBIT growth is estimated at ~5% YoY, with EBIT margin declining ~100/60 bps YoY/QoQ due to consumption of high-cost leaf tobacco and other inputs. Leaf tobacco prices have moderated in the recent quarters, but benefits will be accrued fully from 4Q onwards," it said.

EBITDA is likely to increase ~7% YoY.

ITC Share Price Trend

Ahead of the results announcement, ITC share price traded close to the 52-week low of ₹318. During the trade today, ITC fell to ₹318.05 while its high is ₹322.95.

So far this year, ITC share price is down 12.45%, while it has fallen 26% in a year.

Track this space for LIVE updates on ITC Q3 results 2026.