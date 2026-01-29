ITC Q3 results: Net profit remains flat at ₹5,018 crore; revenue up 6.7%, announces interim dividend ₹6.5 per share

Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd announced its December quarter (Q3 FY26) results after market hours today, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹5,018 crore, largely unchanged from ₹5,013 crore in the same period last year.

However, on a sequential basis, profit declined by 3.3%, as the company had posted ₹5,187 crore in the September quarter. The net profit was impacted by both a rise in raw material costs and a one-time charge of ₹354.58 crore related to the country's new labour codes.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹21,706 crore, up 6.7% YoY from ₹20,349 crore reported in the June 2024 quarter.

At the operating level, the company posted an EBITDA of ₹6,882 crore, marking an 8.17% YoY growth from ₹6,362 crore, while margins have improved by 50 basis points to 31.7%, the earnings' filing showed.

Cigarettes business grew over 8% In terms of segment-wise, the FMCG delivered double-digit revenue growth of around 11% YoY alongside a 145-basis point expansion in EBITDA margins. Growth was broad-based across staples, biscuits, noodles, dairy and personal care, while the premium and digital-first portfolio continued to scale rapidly.

The company said strong growth momentum continues in its digital-first and organic portfolio, which includes the Yogabar, Mother Sparsh, Prasuma, and 24 Mantra brands, registering a 60% year-on-year increase.

Meanwhile, the cigarettes business, ITC's largest segment, maintained volume-led growth, with net segment revenue rising 8.2% YoY to ₹9,681 crore, supported by premiumisation and innovation, although elevated leaf tobacco costs remained a drag.

"The recent changes in GST and excise duty rates have led to an unprecedented increase in the tax burden on cigarettes. Such a steep rise is likely to further boost illicit trade and cause significant hardship and losses for millions of farmers, MSMEs, retailers, local value chains nurtured by the industry, and the Exchequer," the company said in its earnings filing

The Agri business reported a 6.3% YoY rise in segment revenue in Q3, driven by strong growth in value-added agri products, particularly aqua and coffee, alongside improved leaf tobacco exports. The revenue from the Paperboards, Paper & Packaging segment fell by 3% YoY to ₹2,203 crore.

ITC declares ₹ 6.5 interim dividend Along with its December quarter results, ITC announced an interim dividend of ₹6.5 per share, according to an exchange filing on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

The company has set Wednesday, February 4, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, February 26, 2026, and Saturday, February 28, 2026, to the entitled members of the company.