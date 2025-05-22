ITC Q4 Results Live Updates: Cigarettes likely to see stable volume growth, FMCG biz to be weak; dividend in focus

ITC Q4 Results Live Updates: Cigarettes-to-FMCG conglomerate ITC Ltd will report its Q4 results today. The board of directors of the diversified conglomerate is scheduled to meet today, 22 May 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25, as well as for the full financial year 2024-2025 today.

ITC board will also likely consider and recommend Final Dividend for FY25.

ITC Q4 Results 2025 Preview

The company’s cigarette business is expected to show stable volumes and pricing, with the portfolio continuing to grow, aided by improvements in the product mix. However, weakness in FMCG and paper business may drag overall profits during the quarter ended March 2025.

ITC’s net profit in Q4FY25 is expected to fall 2% year-on-year (YoY), while the company’s revenue on a comparable basis is estimated to register a growth of 7% YoY, according to brokerages.

It should be noted that ITC Q4 results are not strictly comparable as the March 2024 earnings included the ITC Hotels numbers, which has now been spun-off into a separate entity.

Net profit is likely to come in at ₹4,906 crore in Q4FY25 as against ₹5,022 crore in the year-ago period, a degrowth of 2.3 percent.

Analysts expect cigarette volume and value growth of 4% and 5% YoY. While cigarette EBIT growth is estimated to be at 2% YoY, tobacco inflation is likely to continue to weigh on margins. The FMCG business is estimated to report weak sales and margins in Q4FY25 due to raw material inflation in palm oil and wheat.

ITC share price traded lower ahead of the Q4 results today. Stay tuned to our ITC Q4 Results 2025 LIVE Blog for the latest updated: