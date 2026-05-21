ITC Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: ITC share price rises ahead of earnings. All eyes on cigarette volumes, FMCG biz, dividend

ITC Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Cigarette maker ITC Ltd will announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of the FMCG major is set to meet today, 21 May 2026, Thursday, to consider and approve the financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026.

ITC board will also consider and recommend final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026.

ITC Q4 Results Preview

ITC is expected to report muted performance during the fourth quarter of FY26, with its cigarette business likely to remain under pressure due to the recent tax hikes. While the company’s FMCG segment is estimated to deliver healthy growth, its cigarettes and agri businesses are expected to post flat revenue growth, analysts said.

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, ITC’s cigarette business revenue is expected to decline 2%, and volume is expected to remain flattish on a year-on-year (YoY) during the March quarter, impacted by increase in taxation.

Cigarette EBIT is expected to decline 5% and margins estimated to contract 70 bps YoY due to rising leaf tobacco prices and insufficient price hikes.

FMCG business expected to post healthy 11% revenue growth, with a 37% EBIT growth and 140 bps margin expansion. The agri business is seen growing 12% and the paper business expected to see 5% revenue growth.

ITC share price traded higher ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on ITC Q4 results today.