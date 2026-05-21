Live Updates

ITC Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: ITC share price rises ahead of earnings. All eyes on cigarette volumes, FMCG biz, dividend

ITC Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: ITC is expected to report muted performance during Q4FY26, with its cigarette business likely to remain under pressure due to the recent tax hikes. While FMCG segment is estimated to deliver healthy growth, its agri businesses is expected to post flat revenue growth.

Ankit Gohel
Updated21 May 2026, 11:12:05 AM IST
ITC Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: ITC board will also consider and recommend final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026.
ITC Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: ITC board will also consider and recommend final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS)

ITC Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Cigarette maker ITC Ltd will announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of the FMCG major is set to meet today, 21 May 2026, Thursday, to consider and approve the financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026.

ITC board will also consider and recommend final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026.

ITC Q4 Results Preview

ITC is expected to report muted performance during the fourth quarter of FY26, with its cigarette business likely to remain under pressure due to the recent tax hikes. While the company’s FMCG segment is estimated to deliver healthy growth, its cigarettes and agri businesses are expected to post flat revenue growth, analysts said.

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, ITC’s cigarette business revenue is expected to decline 2%, and volume is expected to remain flattish on a year-on-year (YoY) during the March quarter, impacted by increase in taxation.

Cigarette EBIT is expected to decline 5% and margins estimated to contract 70 bps YoY due to rising leaf tobacco prices and insufficient price hikes.

FMCG business expected to post healthy 11% revenue growth, with a 37% EBIT growth and 140 bps margin expansion. The agri business is seen growing 12% and the paper business expected to see 5% revenue growth.

ITC share price traded higher ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on ITC Q4 results today.

Follow updates here:
21 May 2026, 11:12:05 AM IST

ITC Q4 Results LIVE: FMCG business revenue likely to grow 11%, EBIT growth at 37%

FMCG business expected to post healthy 11% revenue growth, with a 37% EBIT growth and 140 bps margin expansion. The agri business is seen growing 12% and the paper business expected to see 5% revenue growth.

21 May 2026, 10:40:36 AM IST

ITC Q4 Results LIVE: Cigarette revenue expected to decline 2%, EBIT may 5%: Motilal Oswal

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, ITC’s cigarette business revenue is expected to decline 2%, and volume is expected to remain flattish on a year-on-year (YoY) during the March quarter, impacted by increase in taxation.

Cigarette EBIT is expected to decline 5% and margins estimated to contract 70 bps YoY due to rising leaf tobacco prices and insufficient price hikes.

21 May 2026, 10:12:18 AM IST

ITC Q4 Results LIVE: Weakness in cigarette, agri biz to offset healthy FMCG growth

While the company’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business is expected to maintain healthy growth momentum, weakness in the cigarette and agri segments may keep overall revenue growth largely flat during the quarter. Analysts believe the recent tax hike disrupted demand trends, led to temporary pricing pressures and affected volume growth in ITC’s core cigarette business. Read here

21 May 2026, 10:05:11 AM IST

ITC Q4 Results LIVE: ITC share price rises ahead of earnings

ITC share price traded higher ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today. The stock opened at 309.55 apiece as against its previous close of 307.55 apiece on the BSE. The stock rose as much as 0.9% to 310.30 apiece.

21 May 2026, 10:02:47 AM IST

ITC Q4 Results LIVE: Expect muted performance, with cigarette business under pressure

ITC is expected to report muted performance during the fourth quarter of FY26, with its cigarette business likely to remain under pressure due to the recent tax hikes. While the company’s FMCG segment is estimated to deliver healthy growth, its cigarettes and agri businesses are expected to post flat revenue growth, analysts said.

21 May 2026, 10:01:59 AM IST

ITC Q4 Results LIVE: ITC board to also consider dividend

ITC board will also consider and recommend final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026.

21 May 2026, 09:59:16 AM IST

ITC Q4 Results LIVE: ITC to report Q4 results today

Cigarette maker ITC Ltd will announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of the FMCG major is set to meet today, 21 May 2026, Thursday, to consider and approve the financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026.

About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.

ITCQ4 ResultsQ4 Earnings
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsITC Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: ITC share price rises ahead of earnings. All eyes on cigarette volumes, FMCG biz, dividend
More
HomeMarketsStock MarketsITC Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: ITC share price rises ahead of earnings. All eyes on cigarette volumes, FMCG biz, dividend

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.