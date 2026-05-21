Subscribe
Live Update

ITC Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: ITC share price rises ahead of earnings. All eyes on cigarette volumes, FMCG biz, dividend

ITC Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: ITC is expected to report muted performance during Q4FY26, with its cigarette business likely to remain under pressure due to the recent tax hikes. While FMCG segment is estimated to deliver healthy growth, its agri businesses is expected to post flat revenue growth.

Ankit Gohel
Updated21 May 2026, 11:12:05 AM IST
ITC Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: ITC board will also consider and recommend final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026.
ITC Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: ITC board will also consider and recommend final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS)

ITC Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Cigarette maker ITC Ltd will announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of the FMCG major is set to meet today, 21 May 2026, Thursday, to consider and approve the financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026.

ITC board will also consider and recommend final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026.

ITC Q4 Results Preview

ITC is expected to report muted performance during the fourth quarter of FY26, with its cigarette business likely to remain under pressure due to the recent tax hikes. While the company’s FMCG segment is estimated to deliver healthy growth, its cigarettes and agri businesses are expected to post flat revenue growth, analysts said.

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, ITC’s cigarette business revenue is expected to decline 2%, and volume is expected to remain flattish on a year-on-year (YoY) during the March quarter, impacted by increase in taxation.

Cigarette EBIT is expected to decline 5% and margins estimated to contract 70 bps YoY due to rising leaf tobacco prices and insufficient price hikes.

FMCG business expected to post healthy 11% revenue growth, with a 37% EBIT growth and 140 bps margin expansion. The agri business is seen growing 12% and the paper business expected to see 5% revenue growth.

ITC share price traded higher ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on ITC Q4 results today.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
21 May 2026, 11:12:05 AM IST

ITC Q4 Results LIVE: FMCG business revenue likely to grow 11%, EBIT growth at 37%

FMCG business expected to post healthy 11% revenue growth, with a 37% EBIT growth and 140 bps margin expansion. The agri business is seen growing 12% and the paper business expected to see 5% revenue growth.

21 May 2026, 10:40:36 AM IST

ITC Q4 Results LIVE: Cigarette revenue expected to decline 2%, EBIT may 5%: Motilal Oswal

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, ITC’s cigarette business revenue is expected to decline 2%, and volume is expected to remain flattish on a year-on-year (YoY) during the March quarter, impacted by increase in taxation.

Cigarette EBIT is expected to decline 5% and margins estimated to contract 70 bps YoY due to rising leaf tobacco prices and insufficient price hikes.

Advertisement
21 May 2026, 10:12:18 AM IST

ITC Q4 Results LIVE: Weakness in cigarette, agri biz to offset healthy FMCG growth

While the company’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business is expected to maintain healthy growth momentum, weakness in the cigarette and agri segments may keep overall revenue growth largely flat during the quarter. Analysts believe the recent tax hike disrupted demand trends, led to temporary pricing pressures and affected volume growth in ITC’s core cigarette business. Read here

21 May 2026, 10:05:11 AM IST

ITC Q4 Results LIVE: ITC share price rises ahead of earnings

ITC share price traded higher ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today. The stock opened at 309.55 apiece as against its previous close of 307.55 apiece on the BSE. The stock rose as much as 0.9% to 310.30 apiece.

Advertisement
21 May 2026, 10:02:47 AM IST

ITC Q4 Results LIVE: Expect muted performance, with cigarette business under pressure

ITC is expected to report muted performance during the fourth quarter of FY26, with its cigarette business likely to remain under pressure due to the recent tax hikes. While the company’s FMCG segment is estimated to deliver healthy growth, its cigarettes and agri businesses are expected to post flat revenue growth, analysts said.

21 May 2026, 10:01:59 AM IST

ITC Q4 Results LIVE: ITC board to also consider dividend

ITC board will also consider and recommend final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026.

21 May 2026, 09:59:16 AM IST

ITC Q4 Results LIVE: ITC to report Q4 results today

Cigarette maker ITC Ltd will announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of the FMCG major is set to meet today, 21 May 2026, Thursday, to consider and approve the financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2026.

Advertisement
ITCQ4 ResultsQ4 Earnings
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsITC Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: ITC share price rises ahead of earnings. All eyes on cigarette volumes, FMCG biz, dividend
Advertisement
Read Next Story