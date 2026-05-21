ITC Q4 results 2026: Profit falls 72% YoY to ₹5,470 crore

ITC Q4 results 2026: FMCG major ITC reported a sharp 72.4% year-on-year drop in the consolidated profit to 5,469.74 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2026. 

Nishant Kumar
Updated21 May 2026, 03:55 PM IST
ITC Q4 results 2026: ITC's Q4 profit plunged 72% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,470 crore.
ITC Q4 results 2026: ITC's Q4 profit plunged 72% YoY to ₹5,470 crore.(REUTERS)

ITC Q4 results 2026: FMCG major ITC on Thursday, 21 May, reported a sharp 72.4% year-on-year (YoY) drop in the consolidated profit to 5,469.74 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26). In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, ITC's profit was 19,807.88 crore.

The sharp YoY fall in consolidated profit is because ITC had recorded a one-time gain of 15,179 crore in Q4FY25 following the demerger of its hotels business.

Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, ITC's profit climbed by 9% in Q4FY26. In Q3FY26, the company's profit was 5,018.45 crore.

ITC's revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at 23,821.48 crore, up nearly 17% YoY and about 10% QoQ.

In Q3FY26, ITC's revenue was 21,706.64 crore, while in Q4FY25, it was 20,376.36 crore.

For the full financial year 2026, ITC's consolidated profit fell by 40% to 21,018.15 crore from 35,052.48 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations for FY26 was 89,913.33 crore, up 10.2% from 81,612.78 crore in FY25.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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