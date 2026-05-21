ITC Q4 results 2026: Profit falls 72% YoY to ₹5,470 crore

ITC Q4 results 2026: FMCG major ITC on Thursday, 21 May, reported a sharp 72.4% year-on-year (YoY) drop in the consolidated profit to ₹5,469.74 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26). In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, ITC's profit was ₹19,807.88 crore.

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The sharp YoY fall in consolidated profit is because ITC had recorded a one-time gain of ₹15,179 crore in Q4FY25 following the demerger of its hotels business.

Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, ITC's profit climbed by 9% in Q4FY26. In Q3FY26, the company's profit was ₹5,018.45 crore.

ITC's revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹23,821.48 crore, up nearly 17% YoY and about 10% QoQ.

In Q3FY26, ITC's revenue was ₹21,706.64 crore, while in Q4FY25, it was ₹20,376.36 crore.

For the full financial year 2026, ITC's consolidated profit fell by 40% to ₹21,018.15 crore from ₹35,052.48 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations for FY26 was ₹89,913.33 crore, up 10.2% from ₹81,612.78 crore in FY25.

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(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)