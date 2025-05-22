ITC Q4 Results: Net Profit at ₹19,807 crore boosted by exceptional gain; dividend of ₹7.85 announced

ITC Q4 Results: Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd released its March quarter numbers (Q4FY25) on Thursday, May 22, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹19,807 crore, boosted by an exceptional gain of ₹15,145 crore in Q4, arising from the demerger of its Hotels Business into ITC Hotels Limited. This gain was accounted for under discontinued operations in the consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted for the exceptional gain, the net profit stood at ₹4,662 crore, lower than the ₹5,190 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year. The revenue from operations during the reporting quarter came in at ₹20,376 crore, beating Street estimates and marking a 10% increase over the ₹18,561 crore reported in the March 2024 quarter.

On the operating front, EBITDA came in at ₹6,836 crore, marking a year-on-year growth of 3.7% compared to ₹6,590 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the EBITDA margin declined to 33.5% in Q4 FY25 from 35.8% in Q4 FY24.

The company’s core FMCG segment, which includes cigarettes and other FMCG products, contributed ₹14,732 crore during the quarter, up from ₹13,996 crore a year ago.

Within this, revenue from cigarettes rose to ₹9,228.66 crore compared to ₹8,688.92 crore in Q4 FY24, while the FMCG-Others segment increased to ₹5,503.33 crore from ₹5,307.94 crore.

The agri business segment saw a healthy rise, posting revenue of ₹3,694.64 crore, significantly higher than ₹3,136.43 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from paperboards, paper, and packaging stood at ₹2,188.69 crore, slightly higher than ₹2,072.86 crore in Q4 FY24, as per the company's earnings report.

ITC Dividend The company has also announced a dividend of ₹7.85 per equity share alongside the release of its March quarter numbers.

"The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, May 22, recommended a final dividend of ₹7.85 per ordinary share of ₹1 each for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, subject to approval by the members at the ensuing 114th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') scheduled for Friday, 25th July 2025. The final dividend, if declared, will be paid between Monday, 28th July 2025, and Thursday, 31st July 2025, to those members entitled to receive it," the company said in its regulatory filing.

Together with the interim dividend of ₹6.50 per ordinary share declared by the board on February 6, 2025, the total dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, would amount to ₹14.35 per ordinary share of ₹1 each.

The company has fixed May 28, 2025, as the record date for determining the entitlement of members for payment of the final dividend.