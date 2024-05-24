ITC Q4 results review: Should you buy, sell or hold the FMCG major? Here's what 5 top brokerages say
ITC reported a 1.3 percent YoY decline in its standalone net profit to ₹5,020.20 crore for the quarter ending March 2024, slightly below the ₹5,150 crore estimated by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.
ITC Ltd.'s March quarter results were a mixed bag, but analysts at several brokerage firms continued to rate its stock as a 'buy,' citing stability in its cigarette business. Brokerages have set price targets for ITC between ₹435 and ₹515.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started