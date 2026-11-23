Top hospitality stocks to buy: Indian hospitality stocks are attracting investors' attention amid a sustained recovery in travel demand, rising hotel room rates and improving occupancy levels. In its latest report, domestic brokerage Ambit Capital has maintained a positive outlook on the hospitality sector, citing strong demand from corporate travel, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), weddings and leisure tourism.

The brokerage has recommended six hospitality stocks with a 'Buy' rating, including ITC Hotels, SAMHI Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), Chalet Hotels and Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts. Among these, SAMHI Hotels offers the highest potential upside of nearly 75%, followed by ITC Hotels with an upside of around 44% and Lemon Tree Hotels with approximately 33%, based on Ambit's target prices.

Hospitality sector outlook - Why Ambit Capital remains bullish? Ambit Capital remains constructive on India's hospitality sector, supported by broad-based demand across corporate travel, MICE events, weddings and leisure tourism. According to the brokerage, the hotel industry recorded year-on-year revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 15% in Q2 FY27, broadly in line with its full-year expectations.

RevPAR growth across the brokerage's hotel coverage ranged between 7% and 30% in the September quarter, supported by higher room rates and occupancy levels. Growth was particularly strong in September 2026, when RevPAR increased 14-16% year-on-year, aided by the BRICS Summit and other major events in New Delhi.

The brokerage expects the favourable demand environment to continue in the second half of FY27, supported by a packed calendar of MICE events and weddings. India has around 40 auspicious wedding dates in the second half of FY27, while the number of wedding nights is expected to increase to approximately 95 next year, compared with the usual 60-65 nights. Luxury hotel operators such as IHCL, ITC Hotels and Leela are expected to benefit from this trend due to their large banqueting facilities and premium offerings.

Top hospitality stocks to buy 1] SAMHI Hotels - Target price: ₹ 285 | Potential upside: 74.85% SAMHI Hotels is Ambit Capital's top pick in terms of potential price appreciation, with the brokerage assigning a target price of ₹285.

The company reported 14% year-on-year growth in same-store RevPAR in Q2 FY27, supported by 9% growth in average room rates (ARR) and occupancy of 78.6%. Management expects similar growth to continue through the third and fourth quarters, driven by demand around major office hubs.

Ambit Capital expects the company's earnings and valuation to benefit from declining debt, the opening of W Hyderabad HITEC City in FY28 and an increasing contribution from upscale hotels. SAMHI aims to increase the share of upscale hotels in its income from 42% to 60% by FY30, which could improve its margins.

The brokerage has raised its target price to ₹285 from ₹280 earlier, valuing the company at 13 times one-year forward EV/EBITDA.

2] ITC - Target price: ₹ 250 | Potential upside: 43.68% Ambit Capital has maintained a 'Buy' rating on ITC Hotels and raised its target price to ₹250 from ₹240 earlier, implying an upside potential of nearly 44%.

The hotel chain delivered a strong Q2 FY27 performance, with same-store RevPAR increasing 21% year-on-year, supported by 14% growth in ARR and a 481-basis-point improvement in occupancy to 76%. EBITDA grew 37%, while EBITDA margins expanded 274 basis points to 32%.

Strong wedding and BRICS Summit demand supported its banqueting business, taking ITC Hotels' RevPAR premium over the industry to 44%.

The brokerage expects the company's expansion strategy to support long-term growth. ITC Hotels plans to increase its room inventory by around 50% to more than 22,000 keys by 2031, with approximately 80% of the additions expected through low-capex management contracts. The company also signed 20 new hotels in the first half of FY27, taking its managed pipeline to 84 hotels with approximately 8,200 rooms.

Ambit Capital expects the asset-light expansion strategy to improve return ratios and has raised its target price to ₹250, valuing the stock at 23 times one-year forward EV/EBITDA.

3] Lemon Tree Hotels - CMP: ₹ 124 | Target price: ₹ 165 | Potential upside: 33.06% Lemon Tree Hotels is another hospitality stock on Ambit Capital's buy list, with a target price of ₹165.

The company delivered its best-ever second-quarter performance in Q2 FY27, with RevPAR growing 18% year-on-year and EBITDA increasing 22%. Occupancy improved 633 basis points to 76.1%, while ARR increased 8%.

The brokerage highlighted the strong performance of renovated Keys hotels, where RevPAR increased 29% and margins improved 748 basis points.

However, slower corporate demand, particularly from the IT sector, GST-related costs and delays in the Aurika Nehru Place project remain near-term concerns.

Ambit Capital expects lower renovation expenditure and upcoming hotel openings to support profitability. It also believes the planned listing of Fleur Hotels in calendar year 2027 could unlock additional value for shareholders. The brokerage has raised its target price to ₹165 from ₹160 earlier, valuing the company at 18 times one-year forward EV/EBITDA.

4] Chalet Hotels - Target price: ₹ 1,000 | Potential upside: 20.48% Ambit Capital has maintained its 'Buy' rating on Chalet Hotels and increased its target price to ₹1,000 from ₹980 earlier, indicating an upside potential of around 20%.

The company reported 7% year-on-year RevPAR growth in Q2 FY27, with 11% growth in ARR partly offset by lower occupancy. Construction activity at its Powai property and reduced air traffic to Mumbai and Bengaluru affected occupancy levels. However, the brokerage considers these factors temporary, while its resort portfolio recorded a stronger 34% RevPAR growth.

Ambit Capital expects the company's earnings to improve in FY28, supported by the contribution from Taj Delhi Airport and CIGNUS II. Its office rental business also provides additional growth visibility.

The brokerage expects occupancy at Chalet's other hotels to reach 65-66% by FY29 and has assigned a target price of ₹1,000, valuing the stock at 15 times one-year forward EV/EBITDA.

5] Indian Hotels - Target price: ₹ 950 | Potential upside: 7.22% Indian Hotels Company, which operates the Taj, Vivanta and Ginger brands, has received a 'Buy' recommendation from Ambit Capital, with a target price of ₹950 against its closing price of ₹886.

The company reported strong Q2 FY27 earnings, with consolidated revenue and EBITDA growing 22% and 24%, respectively. Standalone EBITDA increased 40%, while margins expanded 400 basis points to 38.9%. Standalone RevPAR grew 28%, supported by 82% occupancy.

The brokerage believes the company's growth outlook remains strong, supported by premium hotel demand, higher room rates and its asset-light expansion strategy. Management raised its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 15-17% from the earlier 12-14%.

IHCL's management fee income increased 25%, while 94% of its 34,800-room pipeline is capital-light. The proposed merger with Oriental Hotels is another potential growth driver and could add 6-7% to standalone revenue in FY28, according to Ambit's estimates.

The brokerage has raised its target price by 10% to ₹950 from ₹860 earlier, valuing IHCL at 25 times one-year forward EV/EBITDA.

6] Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts: Target price: ₹750 | Potential upside: 11.44%

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts remains Ambit Capital's top pick in the hospitality sector, despite offering a relatively lower upside potential of around 11%.

The company recorded the highest RevPAR growth among the brokerage's hotel coverage in Q2 FY27, at 30%, driven by a similar 30% increase in ARR. Operating EBITDA grew 36%, with margins at 46%.

Its premium positioning and strong pricing power have helped it outperform the broader hotel industry. The company also reported healthy growth in non-room revenue, with food and beverage revenue increasing 21%, other operating services revenue rising 25% and management fee income growing 76%.

Leela plans to expand its portfolio to 25 hotels with 5,257 keys by FY30, compared with 4,162 keys currently. Ambit Capital expects the company's revenue and EBITDA to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% and 30%, respectively, between FY26 and FY29.

The brokerage has raised its target price to ₹750 from ₹670 earlier, making Leela its preferred hospitality stock based on business performance and earnings growth.