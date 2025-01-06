ITC shares are now trading ex-demerger, which means the value of ITC shares are now ex-hotels business. At the end of a special trading session for the price discovery of ITC Hotels on stock exchanges BSE and NSE, the market has assigned ITC share price of ₹455.60. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ITC share price was adjusted by ₹26 or 5.4% at ₹455.60 on NSE and by ₹27 or 5.6% at ₹455 on BSE.

The Indian stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, conducted a special pre-open session from 9.00 am to 9.45 am on Monday, January 6, to discover ITC Hotels stock price. Normal trading in ITC shares resumed at 10.00 am.

ITC Hotels share price will be calculated based on the difference between the closing prices of ITC shares today, January 3, and the open price of ITC discovered during the SPOS (special pre-open session).

ITC Hotels shares will be maintained in all the NSE and BSE indices at a constant price i.e., the discovered price during the special pre-open session on January 6. However, ITC Hotels stock will be dropped from all the NSE and BSE indices at the last traded price which is effective at the open of ITC Hotels listing date + 3 business days.

Should you buy ITC Shares? "ITC share price adjusted ₹27 lower after trading ex-date for hotels demerger session. ITC share price is currently around ₹455 apiece on the NSE and it has made a strong base at ₹430, which is expected to remain sacrosanct. ITC shareholders are advised to remain invested and add more in ₹430 to ₹450 zone, maintaining a strict stop loss of ₹100 below," said Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi.

According to him, fresh investors can also buy on dips in the ₹450 to ₹430 zone, maintaining a stop loss at ₹400.

ITC stock may soon touch ₹480 and can touch ₹520 on breaking above ₹480 on a closing basis, Dongre added.

ITC Hotels Demerger Details ITC Hotels demerger record date is today, January 6, and ITC shares will trade ex-demerger today. The Effective Date of ITC Hotels demerger was January 1, 2025.

ITC Hotels demerger ratio is 1:10, i.e. shareholders will get one share of ITC Hotels for every 10 ITC shares held. ITC Hotels share listing will be done separately and the listing date is yet to be announced.

ITC Hotels will be 51st constituent in Nifty 50 and 31st constituent in Sensex and daily will be considered in weight calculations of Index. However as it is not traded live so its market-cap and price will remain constant until it lists. Post its listing for three trading days, live market-cap will be considered to calculate weight in all the indices.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.