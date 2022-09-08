ITC share price at 5-year high. Experts see more upside2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 12:02 PM IST
- ITC share price has given multi-year breakout and it is looking strong on daily, weekly and monthly charts, say experts
Listen to this article
ITC share price: Maintaining its uptrend that began at the end of February this year, ITC shares today climbed to 5-year high of ₹329.60 per share levels, just 10 per cent away from its life-time high of ₹367.70 apiece levels on NSE, which it had hit in July 2017. ITC share price today opened upside in early morning deals and went close to its 52-week high.