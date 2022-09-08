ITC share price at 5-year high. Experts see more upside

Speaking on the recent buzz in regard to ITC shares, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "ITC share price is in uptrend after ushering into the new financial year. But, recent buzz in the stock is due to chairman Sanjiv Puri's announcement in regard to ITC Hotel listing on Dalal Street. The ITC Chairman has announced that ITC Hotel may get listed on Indian bourses in near term that has created short term buzz in the stock. However, other fundamentals like lowering commodity prices and better crop yield expectations is expected to fuel balance sheet of the company as well. So, the stock is expected to maintain its uptrend in short to medium term and it may come close to its life-time high of ₹367.70 apiece levels by Deepawali 2022."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}