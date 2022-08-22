ITC share price climbs to new 52-week high. What's driving this FMCG stock?2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 12:19 PM IST
- ITC share price today opened upside and hit new 52-week high of ₹317 on NSE within few minutes of stock market's opening bell
On account of lowering commodity prices and better expected numbers in hospitality and cigarettes' business in the wake of unlock theme, uptrend in ITC share price continues. The FMCG stock has hit new 52-week high today in early morning deals while hitting an intraday high of ₹317 per share. ITC share price today opened upside and went on to climb to its new 52-week high, logging near 1.60 per cent intraday gain in morning session on Monday.