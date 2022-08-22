ITC share price climbs to new 52-week high. What's driving this FMCG stock?

Speaking on the reasons that is driving ITC share price rally, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "ITC shares are rising as lowering commodity prices are expected to improve margins of the company. The company is expected to receive better footfall in the wake of unlock theme as its hospitality and cigarettes' business is expected to pick up in this theme." Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities went on to add that market is buzz about divestment in ITC, which is also helping the stock to climb. However, he maintained that there is not a single hint from the company in this regard and hence, one should not take any position only because of this market buzz.

