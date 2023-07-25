ITC share price continues to fall for second day after hotel business demerger1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:40 AM IST
ITC share price continues downward trend after announcement of demerger of hotel business, falling 2.92% to ₹457.15. Investors react negatively to news.
ITC share price continued its downward movement for the second staright day on July 25, a day after the company officially announced the demerger of its hotel business. ITC shares opened at ₹469.95 against yesterday's close of ₹470.90 on BSE, and then fell further to hit a low of ₹455.95. At the time of writing this copy, the ITC share price was down ₹13.75, or 2.92%, to ₹457.15.
