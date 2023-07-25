Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  ITC share price continues to fall for second day after hotel business demerger

ITC share price continues to fall for second day after hotel business demerger

1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:40 AM IST Rakshita Madan

ITC share price continues downward trend after announcement of demerger of hotel business, falling 2.92% to 457.15. Investors react negatively to news.

ITC product, Bingo (photo: pradeep gaur/mint)

ITC share price continued its downward movement for the second staright day on July 25, a day after the company officially announced the demerger of its hotel business. ITC shares opened at 469.95 against yesterday's close of 470.90 on BSE, and then fell further to hit a low of 455.95. At the time of writing this copy, the ITC share price was down 13.75, or 2.92%, to 457.15.

ITC share price continued its downward movement for the second staright day on July 25, a day after the company officially announced the demerger of its hotel business. ITC shares opened at 469.95 against yesterday's close of 470.90 on BSE, and then fell further to hit a low of 455.95. At the time of writing this copy, the ITC share price was down 13.75, or 2.92%, to 457.15.

“After due consideration, the board accorded its in-principle approval to the demerger of the hotels business under a scheme of arrangement, with the company holding a stake of about 40 per cent in the new entity and the balance shareholding of about 60 per cent to be held directly by the company’s shareholders proportionate to their shareholding in the company," ITC said in a regulatory filing on July 24.

“After due consideration, the board accorded its in-principle approval to the demerger of the hotels business under a scheme of arrangement, with the company holding a stake of about 40 per cent in the new entity and the balance shareholding of about 60 per cent to be held directly by the company’s shareholders proportionate to their shareholding in the company," ITC said in a regulatory filing on July 24.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

After the announcement, the ITC shares fell 4% as investors did not take the demerger details in a positive way.

Why is ITC stock falling?

ITC will still hold 40% stake in the hotels subsidiary that is being demerged, analysts feel that investors are seeing this as partial value unlocking for the parent company.

Also read: Why ITC shares fell 4% after hotel business demerger announcement? - Explained

“We seek clarity on the rationale behind retaining 40% stake in the new entity, the royalty structure, any tax implications and the key criteria for gaining a strategic investor/partner in the business. As Company looks to clinch a strategic business investor, we expect further value unlocking ahead," Emkay Research said in its latest report.

Emkay Global has given a buy recommendation with a target price of 525.

ITC has gained 39 per cent in the last one year against a 10 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 09:40 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.