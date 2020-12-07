ITC share price crosses 200 for the first time in last four months

Centrum Broking has given a target price of ₹257 for ITC at around a time when the share price was at ₹174.

ITC share has crossed ₹200 for the first in almost last four months. The share hit ₹200 earlier in mid of August. At 1:32 p.m., the share of ITC was trading at ₹202 on NSE. Year to date, the share of ITC is down by 15.5%. The share has jumped 17% in the last one month. The FMCG major has a market capitalisation of ₹2.48 lakh crore.

ITC share has crossed ₹200 for the first in almost last four months. The share hit ₹200 earlier in mid of August. At 1:32 p.m., the share of ITC was trading at ₹202 on NSE. Year to date, the share of ITC is down by 15.5%. The share has jumped 17% in the last one month. The FMCG major has a market capitalisation of ₹2.48 lakh crore.

ITC share price met analysts expectations. Analysts had recommended buy three to four weeks earlier as they had rightly anticipated the FMCG share to hit ₹200 or even higher. Centrum Broking has given a target price of ₹257 at around a time when the share price was at ₹174. ICICI Securities gave a target price of ₹200 three weeks ago.

ITC share price met analysts expectations. Analysts had recommended buy three to four weeks earlier as they had rightly anticipated the FMCG share to hit ₹200 or even higher. Centrum Broking has given a target price of ₹257 at around a time when the share price was at ₹174. ICICI Securities gave a target price of ₹200 three weeks ago. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

In the quarter ended September 30, ITC's FMCG business delivered a decent sales growth of 15.4% year-on-year, one of the highest among peers, but cigarette revenues disappointed, falling about 3.9% in the same time period. The ITC stock, which is hit by global environmental, social and governance norms in its cigarette business, is down 29% from its pre-covid highs.

ITC’s revenue grew by about 25% in the essential category of atta and personal wash. Its discretionary sales declined 2%. Its FMCG Ebitda margin stood at about 8.7% in the first half of FY21. This also brings the firm closer to its target of achieving 10% Ebitda margin by FY23. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

ITC reported a 19.6% drop in September quarter profit.

Topics ITC ITC