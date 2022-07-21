Highlighting the company's performance in recent years, Sanjiv Puri said, “Despite the challenges, which were also compounded by severe inflationary headwinds, Gross Revenue of company grew by 22.7 per cent to over ₹59,000 crores whilst EBITDA rose to nearly ₹19,000 crores with an increase of 22 per cent. It is indeed heartening that, notwithstanding the near-term challenges, the company continues to deliver robust growth across all business segments, though inflation remains a key monitorable."