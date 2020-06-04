Shares of ITC were down -0.38% at 10:53 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. ITC shares traded -0.38% lower at ₹196.10, giving it a market capitalization of ₹2,41,050.65 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.03% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was down -0.1%. Among related stocks, GODFRYPHLP fell 0.05%, VSTIND fell 2.27%, and NTCIND fell 3.09%.

At day's low, ITC shares fell as much as -0.53% to ₹195.80, after opening at ₹197.90. ITC shares had closed at ₹196.85 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹195.80 to ₹198.20 on BSE.

On BSE, ITC shares had a 52-week high of ₹282.95 on Jul 08, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹134.95 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, ITC shares have traded in a range of ₹157.10 to ₹205.25 while in the last week, between ₹189.30 to ₹205.25. 1.85 Lakh shares of ITC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, ITC had posted standalone revenues of ₹12013.01 crore and profits of ₹4141.93 crore.

