Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >ITC share price down 0.38% at 10:53 today
Shares of ITC were down -0.38% at 10:53 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market

ITC share price down 0.38% at 10:53 today

1 min read . 10:56 AM IST Mint Analytics

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was down -0.1%

Shares of ITC were down -0.38% at 10:53 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. ITC shares traded -0.38% lower at 196.10, giving it a market capitalization of 2,41,050.65 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.03% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

Shares of ITC were down -0.38% at 10:53 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. ITC shares traded -0.38% lower at 196.10, giving it a market capitalization of 2,41,050.65 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.03% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods was down -0.1%. Among related stocks, GODFRYPHLP fell 0.05%, VSTIND fell 2.27%, and NTCIND fell 3.09%.

At day's low, ITC shares fell as much as -0.53% to 195.80, after opening at 197.90. ITC shares had closed at 196.85 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 195.80 to 198.20 on BSE.

On BSE, ITC shares had a 52-week high of 282.95 on Jul 08, 2019 and a 52-week low of 134.95 on Mar 13, 2020. In the past one month, ITC shares have traded in a range of 157.10 to 205.25 while in the last week, between 189.30 to 205.25. 1.85 Lakh shares of ITC were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, ITC had posted standalone revenues of 12013.01 crore and profits of 4141.93 crore.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated